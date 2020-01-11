Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman. Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the Sultanate of Oman, following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. In his tribute, Ramaphosa said his government and the people of South Africa, extend their condolences to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman, following the passing of His Majesty on January 10.

Ramaphosa said Qaboos would be remembered for the creation, 49 years ago, of a united, modern, progressive and prosperous Oman, which South Africa regards as a key international and regional partner.

South Africa and Oman established diplomatic relations in October 1995. During the last 25 years, several high-level visits between the two countries have taken place, including two State Visits by the late President Nelson Mandela in 1999 and 2004.

The South Africa-Oman Partnership Forum has become the main vehicle to drive relations between the two countries in various areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, agriculture and higher education.