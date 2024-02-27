Ramaphosa extends Sars boss Kieswetter’s term for two years

Kieswetter’s term of office was expected to end in April, but Ramaphosa has agreed to keep him in the position for another two years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of South African Revenue Service (Sars) head Edward Kieswetter by two years.

Ramaphosa first announced a few weeks ago that he was keeping Kieswetter longer to allow for stability in the revenue service.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also raised this issue during his briefing on the Budget.

The Presidency confirmed on Tuesday that Kieswetter will continue to be in charge of Sars.