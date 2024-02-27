Ramaphosa extends Sars boss Kieswetter’s term for two years

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of South African Revenue Service (Sars) head Edward Kieswetter by two years.
Kieswetter’s term of office was expected to end in April, but Ramaphosa has agreed to keep him in the position for another two years.
Ramaphosa first announced a few weeks ago that he was keeping Kieswetter longer to allow for stability in the revenue service.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also raised this issue during his briefing on the Budget.
The Presidency confirmed on Tuesday that Kieswetter will continue to be in charge of Sars.
“The decision follows the agreement the President and Mr Kieswetter, to extend the tenure of the commissioner to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation.
“Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the current strategic direction of the revenue service, while ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Kieswetter was appointed head of Sars in 2019 after he was interviewed by a panel.
He was recommended to lead the revenue service for five years. His term was due to end on April 30, but Ramaphosa has decided to keep him for another two years.
Politics