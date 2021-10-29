Ramaphosa extends the deployment of the army in Mozambique

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Mozambique for another three months. This comes after SADC leaders agreed at a recent meeting to keep the soldiers on the ground in Cabo Delgado to fight the insurgents.

The volatile province in northern Mozambique has seen an increase in attacks from insurgents. In the last attack that left many people dead, it prompted SADC leaders to take action. They decided to send soldiers to stop the attacks and fight the insurgents.

In a letter to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, Ramaphosa said he will extend the mission of the South African soldiers until January. This will cost almost R1 billion. “This serves to inform the National Assembly that I have extended the employment of 1 495 SANDF personnel for service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the Republic of South Africa towards SADC, in order to support the Republic of Mozambique to combat the acts of terrorism and violent extremists that affected the area of Cabo Delgado province,” Ramaphosa said.