Ramaphosa faces questions in NCOP

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is returning to Parliament after his appearance in the National Assembly two weeks ago. On Thursday, Ramaphosa will face questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on a range of issues including climate change.

However, MPs can ask further questions to the president and they are set to demand answers on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who was placed on special leave. While some of the parties were calling for the head of the minister, Mkhize had said this week that he had met Ramaphosa to discuss special leave. Mkhize has been embroiled in controversy after reports that he and his family benefited from a R150 million contract the Department of Health awarded to Digital Vibes.

Mkhize has denied the allegations. Ramaphosa has appointed Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to be acting minister of health until the matter is resolved. The Special Investigating Unit is expected to release its report on Digital Vibes at the end of the month.

At the NCOP meeting, Ramaphosa is also expected to answer questions on the economic recovery plan. The latest figures from Statistics South Africa has shown that the economy grew by 4.6% annually. The economy had declined last year after the imposition of the lockdown when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country but has since shown signs of recovery.

Ramaphosa is also set to face questions on the local government elections this year. On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa said it was technically ready to hold the elections in October. The commission had appointed retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to establish whether conditions are conducive to hold the elections.

This week, the IFP joined the EFF in calling for the postponement of the local government elections. But the DA has said it was ready and the elections must be held on October 27. The ANC said the elections must be held within the prescribed period unless that was impossible. [email protected]