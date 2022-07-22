Ramaphosa finally responds to Public Protector’s Phala Phala questions

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally responded to the 31 questions of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about the Phala Phala farm robbery after missing the deadline that was set for Monday July 18. The Office of the Public Protector confirmed receipt of the responses.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We confirm receipt of the president’s response in respect of the item under reply. “We won’t be doing interviews or saying any more than confirming that he has responded.” The deadline of July 18 was set after the president requested an extension from his first initial deadline of July 3.

The president requested another extension from the recent date, however, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka denied that request. The questions were posed to the president over the alleged cover-up of the robbery that took place at his house at Phala Phala farm back in February 2020, which was brought to light by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who filed a criminal case against the president at Rosebank police station in Joburg. Since the matter was brought to light, Ramaphosa has provided little to no details about what transpired at his farm and these answers would be used by the public protector to complete an investigation into whether he violated the Executive Members Code of Ethics by neglecting to report the Phala Phala farm incident.

Story continues below Advertisement