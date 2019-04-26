Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired NPA senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. The president's decision follows a recommendation by former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro's.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the two had been served with letters informing them of Ramaphosa's decision to dismiss them from office.

Mokgoro's recommendations were contained in the report compiled following an inquiry established to investigate whether Jiba and Mrwebi were fit to hold office. The report stated that the two were not fit for office. Jiba served as deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi headed up the NPA's commercial crimes unit.

The two have been on suspension for months as Ramaphosa appointed the inquiry to investigate their conduct as prosecutors.

Mokgoro in her report said; “Jiba and Mrwebi have been involved in litigation in both their personal and official capacities over the years. They have, however, failed to introspect and reflect on the issues which have beset the NPA with their involvement, as reflected in this report”.

She found that Jiba and Mrwebi failed to display the required competence and capacity in fulfilling their duties. The inquiry found that Jiba lacks conscientiousness and that she is unfit to be an NDPP, deputy NDPP or director of public prosecutions.

Justice Mokgoro said Mrwebi’s involvement in the withdrawal of charges against the former head of SAPS crime intelligence Richard Mdluli led to criticism so severe from high court judges that the findings meant he has been found guilty of misconduct.