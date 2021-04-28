Ramaphosa flanked by senior ANC leaders at Zondo commission

Johannesburg - As President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the Zondo commission, he has been flanked by senior members of the ANC.

Ramaphosa will give his long-awaited testimony on behalf of the ANC.

Present at the venue at the old Joburg council chambers were members of the ANC top six including; deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile.

Other notable ANC figures include former minister Jeff Radebe, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and party spokesman Pule Mabe.

Also present were his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe, DA party leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga.

Steenhuisen addressed a handful of DA supporters outside the venue saying he hoped Ramaphosa tells the truth about what he knew about state capture.

There has been little activity outside the council chambers although a heavy police presence has been dispatched – with a few streets leading to the council chambers have been closed.

Ramaphosa is expected to testify on Thursday and return to the inquiry for two more days in mid-May to wrap up his appearance.

The inquiry has over the past two years heard much evidence that has implicated the ANC and some of its members. It is expected that Ramaphosa may need to answer questions on what the ANC did once state capture allegations were presented to the party's leaders.

Ramaphosa was the deputy president of the ANC while former president Jacob Zuma was at the helm of the party's leadership and the president of the country when the bulk of the allegations of state capture first surfaced.

He can expect to answer on what the party did and what he had attempted to do about concerns on the Gupta family's influence in party and government business.

