Ramaphosa given until June 2022 to brief parliament on state capture report

South Africans will have to wait a little longer to know the findings and recommendations from the highly anticipated state capture report penned by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The courts this week granted President Cyril Ramaphosa until the end of June 2022 to submit a copy of the report and communicate to parliament how he intends to implement the recommendations.

Earlier this month, Zondo announced that he would make a court application requesting another extension for the commission of inquiry to complete its work. He said that while compiling the report, his team and he realised that they would not be able to hand over a full report at once and proposed the report be divided into three parts. On Tuesday, advocate Timothy Bruinders, SC, said Ramaphosa preferred the report to be submitted to him in its entirety rather than instalments by the end of February because it would “make for coherence, comprehensiveness and practicality.” He said that in addition, Ramaphosa sought to extend the time to allow him four months after receipt of the complete report from the commission before submitting a copy of the report to parliament and communicating his intentions about the implementation of the report to parliament.