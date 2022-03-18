Ramaphosa gives Mkhwebane 10 days to say why she should not be suspended pending her impeachment

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will today consult with her lawyers after President Cyril Ramaphosa asked her to give reasons within 10 working days why she should not be suspended pending the impeachment process. Parliament had said early this week that it would go ahead with the impeachment of Mkhwebane after court processes were finalised.

The president wrote to Mkhwebane on Thursday. that she must provide reasons detailing why she should not be suspended. Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the public protector received a letter from Ramaphosa that he was considering suspending her. “The letter further invites the public protector to, within 10 working days, provide reasons why the president should not take such a step,” Segalwe said.

He said the public protector did not receive a copy of the letter from the speaker and this was an indication that the process was rushed. He said the public protector will today ask for a copy of this letter from the president. Mkhwebane will also consult with her lawyers on the next course of action.

“In addition, the public protector wishes to assure stakeholders that while she is not averse to being held to account, she will always seek to ensure that the work of the office of the public protector is not unduly and unlawfully disrupted. “Contrary to the prevailing narrative, all she has ever asked is a fair section 194 process. To that end she will be consulting with her legal team first thing tomorrow morning (Friday) to map the way forward,” Segalwe said. [email protected]

