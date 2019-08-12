President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Rodger Bosch/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has interdicted Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s entire report on his R500 000 Bosasa donation pending his review application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning. The court action which lasted for less than five minutes was reached through mutual agreement between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa’s legal counsel Advocate Ndumiso Luthuli handed Judge Peter Mabuse a draft order in which both parties agreed that Mkhwebane’s remedial action should be interdicted.

The order also prevented the National Prosecuting Authority head Advocate Shamila Batohi and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole as well as Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise to act on the recommendation of Mkhwebane against Ramaphosa.

Both parties agreed “the Public Protector’s report number 37 of 2019/20 of 19 July 2018 are suspended pending the final determination of the review application of Ramaphosa.

“Advocate Busi Mkhwebane is interdicted from enforcing the remedial orders pending the final determination of the review application,” the draft order stated.

No costs order was determination in the interdict application but would be considered in the review application.

The parties also agreed to hear the review application on an expedited basis.

“The dates for the filing of the record and further papers in the review application must be agreed between the parties, or, failing agreement, to be determined by the Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba,” the order stated.

Political Bureau