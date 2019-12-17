Johannesburg - As Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and Abathembu King (Buyelekhaya) Dalindyebo prepare to leave prison and head home, the government has vowed that the perpetrators of heinous crimes against the country’s women and children will not realise freedom any time soon.
On Monday, the EFF was among the parties that lauded the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant a handful of prisoners, including Cekeshe and King Dalindyebo, presidential pardons.
According to EFF leader Julius Malema, he had been informed by Ramaphosa on Sunday of Cekeshe’s impending parole.
“I got excited when the president told me Cekeshe would be going home. I got excited when he told me that King Dalindyebo would be going home. I got more excited when he told me that he would be releasing them with other prisoners, but that those prisoners arrested for rape, domestic violence, for killing women and those types of related crimes, would not be released,” Malema said.
He added: “When the president spoke about Khaya Cekeshe, he said this young man that the EFF has been campaigning (to have) released, would be released.”