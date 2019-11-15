Cape Town - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a working visit to Brasilia in Brazil where he participated in the 11th BRICS Summit, the presidency said on Friday.
At the conclusion of his visit, Ramaphosa stressed that the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have affirmed their shared commitment to a strong multilateral system that is properly governed.
The President said this commitment, along with BRICS’ stated intent to promote trade among member states and play a key role in the growth of the world economy, constituted a notable positive outcome for the summit which was themed “BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future”, held on November 13 and 14.
BRICS is an association of five major emerging countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together represent about 42 percent of the global population, 23 percent of global GDP, 30 percent of the planet’s territory and 18 percent of global trade.
Ramaphosa said benefits arising from BRICS membership were evident across all partner countries with South Africa playing host to Brazilian bus manufacturers, Russian train manufacturers, Indian automotive companies and Chinese machinery producers.