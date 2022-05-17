Ramaphosa hands over part four of Zondo report to Parliament

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted part four of the state capture report to Parliament after it was released by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently. The commission handed part four of the report last month and it dealt with Eskom, Alexkor, the City of Johannesburg and technology company EOH.

Parliament had said on Monday it would set in motion a process to implement the reports that have been received from the president after it had obtained legal opinion. The legal opinion indicated that MPs who are implicated in allegations of corruption must face the ethics committee. The report has fingered House chairperson Cedric Frolick and National Council of Provinces member Winnie Ngwenya.

On Tuesday Parliament confirmed it had received part four of the report from Ramaphosa. It said it was also in the process of implementing part three of the report, which dealt with Bosasa. The report on Bosasa had fingered a number of politicians in acts of misconduct and alleged corruption.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the tabling of part four of the report came at a time when they were preparing to process part three of the report. “Part four of the report comes at the time Parliament is finalising the process of establishing appropriate systems and mechanisms, consistent with its constitutional function, to oversee the implementation of the report,” said Mothapo. The rules committee would determine how to process the report in time before Ramaphosa tables his implementation plan in August.