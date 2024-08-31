Ramaphosa heads to China for State Visit and FOCAC Summit flanked by Cabinet ministers including John Steenhuisen

President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping is undertaking a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, where he will also participate at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit. The State Visit and FOCAC Summit will take place in Beijing from Monday to Thursday next week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted President Xi Jinping on his fourth State Visit to South Africa in August last year in the City of Tshwane, cementing 25 years of strong bonds of friendship and cooperation the two countries enjoy since establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1998. “China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa. Total bilateral trade grew from R614 billion in 2022 to R692 billion in 2023,” said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the Presidency in Tshwane. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi) On Monday, Ramaphosa’s State Visit to China officially commences with a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

Magwenya said ahead of the bilateral engagement, Ramaphosa would lay a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at Tiananmen Square in honour of Chinese revolutionaries. South Africa and China’s bilateral relations are maintained at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) level, underpinned by a 10-year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (2020-2029). “South Africa and China will sign agreements that are aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and the implementation of technical cooperation, particularly in the fields of human settlements, agriculture and science and technology,” said Magwenya.

“On Tuesday, September 3, President Ramaphosa will champion South Africa’s economic diplomacy with China by visiting Shenzhen, an economic technology hub in the Guangdong province to interact with industry leaders and tour the headquarters of two tech companies as part of the bilateral business programme of the State Visit.” Ramaphosa will address the South Africa-China Business Forum on Wednesday on the margins of the FOCAC Summit in Beijing. Chienes President Xi Jinping addressing a previous FOCAC Summit. File Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS On Thursday, Ramaphosa will participate in the FOCAC Summit held under the theme “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”.

“The president will co-chair, with the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Wang Huning, the high-level panel seminar on accompanying Africa in industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and green development to embark on the path to modernisation,” said Magwenya. He said South Africa’s participation at FOCAC is driven by a constant advancement of Africa’s position on development as outlined by the African Union’s Agenda 2063: “The Africa we want” and its related flagship programmes. A declaration and action plan 2025-2027 will be issued as the outcome documents of the 2024 FOCAC Summit.