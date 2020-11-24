Ramaphosa heaps praise on Nomvula Mokonyane

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has lavished praise on ANC head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, hailing her for keeping the fire of the ANC burning through the party’s organising department . Ramaphosa led members of the party’s NEC, including Mokonyane, on a visit to the Bojanala Region of the ANC in the North West province on Monday where he also preached the message of unity as the province has been seized with factional battles since the disbandment of the Provincial Executive Committee led by former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo two years ago. An Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), led by ANC North West co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke, has been in charge of the ANC’s provincial affairs for the past two years with a provincial conference set to take place in January 2021. In that time the IPC has moved to remove underperforming officials in municipalities including mayors and speakers, many of whom were supporters of Mahumapelo. Calling for unity in the province as it faced a provincial conference in over two months time, Ramaphosa said: “We as the leaders of the ANC in this region, at a provincial level, at national level must be united but we must also have the courage to renew the ANC.”

Mokonyane said that the axing of those in Mahumapelo’s corner had to be put on the back burner.

“For now, what’s been an appeal by the national officials is that let’s hold back on any decisions that may actually be contested,” said Mokonyane.

Ramaphosa commended Mokonyane, saying she “and the comrades who are working in organising” had kept the fire of the ANC burning through the organising department and that she was a pivotal expert of the party’s new online membership system.

“They've been going through the length and the breadth of the country. If you want to know the ANC, these are the comrades who have been doing the work, who have been going all over and who then got the NEC to adopt these guidelines we are reporting about in your regional report,” said Ramaphosa.

Political Bureau