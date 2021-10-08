Ramaphosa: I have received Sitole’s submission on suspension notice

Tlokwe – President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has received a response from national police commissioner Khehla Sitole after Sitole was this week served with a notice of intention to suspend him. “I have received the response from Sitole and I am studying it. I’m giving it consideration, that’s all I can say on that matter,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC campaign trail in Tlokwe in North West ahead of the 2021 local government elections. Ramaphosa also slammed the DA for an offensive poster in Phoenix, north of Durban. The DA has since removed the poster after complaints from various people and groups. Ramaphosa said: “It’s quiet despicable that a political party during an election campaign can be so threatened that it will resort to racist tactics but the worst part is where they tried to fan the flames of division in our nation of racism, instilling fear in the minds of our people.

“As the ANC we have sorted to unite our people at all times, even when we go through huge challenges.” He said leaders of political parties must always strive to unite people. Ramaphosa said they had always spoken about factionalism in the ANC, adding that there were people who would pursue different approaches to issues.