President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his concern at Eskom's inability to ensure regular supply of electricity as the power utility has implemented stage four load shedding.
Eskom took South Africans by surprise when it announced that it would be implementing load shedding. The biggest shock came when the utility announced on Monday that it would up the pressure on citizens by implementing stage six.
South Africans active on social media took out their frustration at the silence from the government and especially from Ramaphosa. His statement on Tuesday morning follows those outcries.
Ramaphosa said he was concerned about the developments especially as in some areas they have been compounded by poor weather conditions.
The president said he was in constant contact with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on what is being done to stabilize the power supply.