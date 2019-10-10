President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA.

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that Eskom will not be privatised. This was after MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday wanted to know the future of the debt-laden power utility.

Ramaphosa said despite the restructuring of Eskom to improve its liquidity and operations it would not be privatised.

ANC MPs have also in the past insisted that the power utility would not be privatised.

Eskom is sitting with a massive debt of R440 billion and it is relying on government bailouts to stay afloat.