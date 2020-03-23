'Ramaphosa is also working from home': SA Twitter slams leadership amid coronavirus

Jonnesburg - As Covid-19 continues to grip South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night postponing his much awaited address to the nation, South African Twitter has wasted little time in commenting on Ramaphosa’s leadership during this crisis. Ramaphosa postponed his address to the nation in which he was expected to announce the government's latest interventions as it attempts to curb the spread of the virus. Latest figures show the country to have 402 confirmed positive cases. Ramaphosa’s address was expected to come after he had chaired a meeting of the National Command Council where an update of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was to be discussed. With the country awaiting his address with bated breath, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu then announced the postponement of the address to Monday, citing that the meeting was still ongoing late last night. On Sunday March 15, Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. Even for that address Ramaphosa kept South Africans waiting for hours before eventually making his address.

The announcement of the latest postponement had many Twitter users up in arms as they expressed their dissatisfaction over the waiting that they had to endure and the subsequent postponement of the address.

Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) tweeted: “Cyril Ramaphosa keeps the entire nation waiting while he briefs & consults the ANC & Luthuli House for permission to act. This is no way to run a country during a fast moving national emergency. We have a weak & directionless President.”

Ntokozo Sibiya (@NtokozoSibiyaE) said: “The crisis we are in requires decisive leadership that won't be concerned about the economy & business friends. If this virus can kill the rich, imagine how it can wipe off the poorer. The country is now desperate for protection, not wealth!”

@Cecilia_Mthwane said: “I feel like #cyrilramaphosa is also working from home. This turnaround time in addressing the nation is rather worrying. If he was my service provider I would have terminated the contract already.”

However there were others who took to Twitter to stand in defence of President Ramaphosa and the interventions that his government has made since the outbreak and spread of the virus within South Africa’s borders.

@Undlunkulu_Xoli wrote: “Some South Africans have not been complying with the rules put in place by #cyrilramaphosa. People refuse to stay home yet we expect Cyril to miraculously deal with Corona. He can't, alone, without your cooperation. Let’s meet the government halfway nathi phela.”

Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) posted: “We may speak and say #cyrilramaphosa is not acting like a proper President but to be quite honest, we also need to work with him here, adhere to the rules. The man is trying his utmost best to come up with a decision that can work for all..”

Celani Prey Khumalo (@CelaniPrey) said that as South Africans: “We should work hand in hand with the president. Comply and complain later. Stay safe Mzansi.”

