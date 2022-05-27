Ramaphosa is considering submission by Mkhwebane on suspension

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he was giving due consideration to submissions made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on why he should not suspend her. This was after the section 194 committee in Parliament decided to go ahead with her impeachment after she lost her rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhwebane’s other application in the Western Cape High Court was heard more than a week ago. The legal advisers of Parliament said the application in the High Court has no bearing on the work of the section 194 committee. The committee had then decided to continue with its work and its hearings are scheduled to start in July.

The report is expected to be completed in September. Ramaphosa had asked Mkhwebane to give him reasons why he should not suspend her pending the outcome of the section 194 inquiry. “The president made this request to the public protector in March following confirmation from the Speaker of the National Assembly that the section 194 committee had resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for the removal of the public protector. The public protector has complied with the agreed deadline of May 26 and the president will now give due consideration to the submission,” said Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

Story continues below Advertisement

The section 194 committee has asked members of the public to make submissions before the hearings in July get under way. The Western Cape High Court heard the application more than a week ago by Mkhwebane to interdict the committee, and judgment has been reserved. But members of the committee said they would continue with their work.