Ramaphosa is not in control of Cabinet: opposition parties

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald share the same sentiment that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not in control of his Cabinet. Holomisa said it was clear that Ramaphosa was unable to select “good” candidates for the ministry positions, while Groenewald said the Zuma faction still existed and was evidently in control.

The president on Thursday announced changes to his National Executive which include embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize stepping down from his position following the findings by the Special Investigating Unit into the Digital Vibes Scandal. Dr Joe Phaahla has been named the new Minister of Health. Tito Mboweni asked to be excused from his position as finance minister. The new Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has been named as the new Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

“The Speaker will bring dignity and order in that institution,” said Holomisa. He added that the security cluster should have been removed. He described Godongwana as not a good choice. Groenewald said the appointment of Godongwana is a major blow for the economy as investor confidence will plummet.

"He is bad news for South Africa. Investment will decrease. Mr Gondongwana is a controversial person who has actually been fired from his position as MEC for Finance in the Eastern Cape. It is clear that the president is under stress and he was told what to do. There is still a strong Zuma faction within the executive," said Groenewald. He added that Modise's appointment was a loss for Parliament.