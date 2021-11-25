Ramaphosa: Jury is still out on coalitions

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated the jury is still out on whether the coalitions that have been established will be in place for the next five years. However, it was his wish that the coalition governments stay in office for the duration of their term and deliver services to the people.

Ramaphosa told Parliament on Thursday they have to respect the will of the people. He said the issue of coalition governments was something new in South Africa and they have to learn as they go along. However, in other countries coalitions have been in existence for many years and sometimes it takes months for political parties to form coalitions.

“The jury as far as I am concerned is still out. One cannot at this point in time say one system will work better than the other. Let us hope with these coalitions that have been struck now will function for the full five years as well as it is expected,” said Ramaphosa. The ANC has lost some of the metros leading to the DA forming coalitions. The DA took control of Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni while it retained Cape Town.

The ANC wrested Nelson Mandela Bay from the DA and retained eThekwini, Mangaung and Buffalo City. In eThekwini it was through the backing of smaller parties that the ANC retained it. Ramaphosa said South Africa was new in coalitions. He hoped the instability that was experienced in the past would not happen again.