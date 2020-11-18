Ramaphosa keen to act over Shepherd Bushiri escape

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping a report on the escape of self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to Malawi could be ready by Thursday.

The fugitives, who are out on bail, handed themselves over to the authorities in Lilongwe earlier on Wednesday, having claimed they feared for their lives in South Africa.

The Bushiris, who were freed on R200 000 bail each on 4 November, and three co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

MPs on Tuesday demanded to see video footage from the Waterkloof Air Force Base to determine how the Bushiris fled the country.

Ramaphosa told eNCA on the sidelines of the investment conference in Johannesburg: “The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us and I’m waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken because it should have never have happened the way it did.