Ramaphosa keen to act over Shepherd Bushiri escape
Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping a report on the escape of self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to Malawi could be ready by Thursday.
The fugitives, who are out on bail, handed themselves over to the authorities in Lilongwe earlier on Wednesday, having claimed they feared for their lives in South Africa.
The Bushiris, who were freed on R200 000 bail each on 4 November, and three co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
MPs on Tuesday demanded to see video footage from the Waterkloof Air Force Base to determine how the Bushiris fled the country.
Ramaphosa told eNCA on the sidelines of the investment conference in Johannesburg: “The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us and I’m waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken because it should have never have happened the way it did.
’’Either tomorrow or so I’ll be getting a report. We are going to take action, that's for sure.”
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told News24 the time frame of when the report will land on Ramaphosa's desk was dependent on the security cluster.
The news of their departure was revealed by Bushiri himself via his various social media platforms.
The spokesperson for Malawian Information and Government Minister Gospel Kazako said the issue would receive fair attention, saying they had no “emotions or sentiments’’ on the case.
’’They will either appear today or tomorrow. We are trying as much as possible to do what we are obligated to (talking to the law)."
IOL