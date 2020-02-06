King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Bongani Hans/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa are to soon meet to discuss the burning issue of Ingonyama Trust Board, whose proposed review or scrapping has caused a rift between the two leaders, said Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. Chiliza, who is chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, told Independent Media on Wednesday that the date for the meeting had not yet been finalised.

“There is a pending meeting between his majesty and the President,” he said.

He said the king and Ramaphosa had met a few weeks ago, after the latter requested the meeting “apparently in preparation for the next meeting”.

“We believe that they agreed on suitable dates (for the next meeting). We believe it (next meeting) would not be delayed because there was a commitment from the President’s side,” said Chiliza.