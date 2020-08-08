Ramaphosa, Lamola spell out top special prosecutor Mhaga's new role

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola have set out the powers, duties and functions of newly-appointed special director of public prosecutions Mthunzi Mhaga.

Ramaphosa approved Mhaga’s appointment as special director of public prosecutions in National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi’s office in June.

The president and Lamola announced details of Mhaga’s appointment and stated that he will provide legal advice to Batohi regarding specific legal and administrative issues and manage special national projects and operations as per her directives.

In a proclamation published in the Government Gazette on Friday, Ramaphosa and Lamola said Mhaga will prepare briefs, presentations, speeches and documents for Batohi.

Mhaga, a former spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority and the justice ministry, will also be expected to provide strategic inputs in matters brought before Batohi and compile business intelligence reports to assist her to make strategic decisions.