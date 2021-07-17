Ramaphosa leads Soweto clean up

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the clean-up campaign in Soweto on Sunday following several days of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Other than Ramaphosa going to Soweto ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will be in Durban.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members have been deployed in other areas affected by the violence. The clean-up campaign will form part of the Mandela Day programme. The ANC said on Saturday Ramaphosa will lead the clean-up campaign in Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Jabulani Mall and then visit the Maponya Mall, which was defended by the community.

Later in the day Ramaphosa will deliver the virtual Mandela memorial lecture. SACP leader Blade Nzimande and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will also participate in the Mandela lecture. On the clean-up campaign Mantashe will meet with Indian and African communities in Durban. This follows racial tensions in the area. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Saturday where members of the community in Bhambayi and Phoenix raised concerns.