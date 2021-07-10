Ramaphosa leads tributes to Makhubo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the passing of the City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo as a loss to the City and the province. Makhubo died, at age 53, yesterday, after he had been hospitalised for a spell, and eventually succumbed to Covid-19.

"The passing of Makhubo is a stark reminder of the threat posed by this deadly pandemic, against which we are all extremely vulnerable," Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa lauded Makhubo for his contribution to the national effort to fight the pandemic. "Since he received his own diagnosis in June, this year, Makhubo regularly posted public health messages urging people to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others," the president said.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Makhubo as an experienced public servant in the City of Joburg, including his role as MMC for Finance, and as leader of the opposition in the municipal council, and recently, as the Executive Mayor of the City. "Losing Makhubo, at such a difficult time for the city and the country is a blow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his colleagues, at this difficult time,” Ramaphosa said. The ANC, and opposition parties, the IFP, DA, and Good, paid tribute to Makhubo.

The ANC said Makhubo will be remembered for his unifying spirit, ardent love for young people and revolutionary zeal to better serve society. “Comrade Makhubo belonged to the distinct generation of young lions who were vociferous in their fight against apartheid administration and its laws. As a mayor, he spent time serving our people. As a young man, growing up in Soweto during the time when the struggle against the apartheid regime was at its peak, Comrade Geoff was inspired by how the people around him were selfless and waging a war against the enemy, and he too, joined in the fight,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. IFP provincial chairperson in Gauteng, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said Makhubo led with distinction.

“Makhubo led the Government of Local Unity - alongside the IFP and other parties - in the Johannesburg Metro since December 2019. During his tenure, he served the citizens of the City with the utmost dedication and passion,” said Dhlamini. Matthew Cook of Good party said Makhubo’s death came as a shock. “Makhubo’s passing comes at a time when South Africans are battling the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is a reminder to each of us, that we need to stay safe and adhere to the restrictions which help slow the spread and save lives,” said Cook.

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, described Makhubo as a loyal and committed servant of the people, who dedicated his time to the development of the City and the overall improvement in the quality of life for all the people of the City of Joburg. “During his short term as the Mayor of Johannesburg, he elevated the agenda of fighting the devastating scourge of COVID-19, in which he passed on in the forefront of,” said Makhura. The South African Local Government Association also expressed their condolences to the Makhubo family.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) in the City also sent their condolences to the family and loved ones, on behalf of the workers. “As SAMWU, we are deeply saddened by Makhubo’s passing as he had been an exemplary leader who listened to workers and their demands. Despite there being disagreements between workers and the City, as an employer, Makhubo always ensured that he delegates people to deal with issues timeously so there is labour peace and stability in the City,” said SAMWU Regional Chairperson Ester Mtanyana. Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development, Eunice Mgcina, is now the Acting Executive Mayor of the City of Joburg.