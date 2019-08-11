Twitter was scathing in its response to Independent Media’s story "How CR17's R1bn was spent" which detailed those who had contributed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Twitter was scathing in its response to Independent Media’s story "How CR17's R1bn was spent" which detailed those who had contributed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to become president of the ANC at the party’s elective conference. The story details how a group of politicians, campaign managers and strategists earned millions for their roles in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful ANC presidential campaign.

According to campaign records seen by the Sunday Independent - including emails and financial statements - the beneficiaries of the R1 billion campaign funds included ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Enoch Godongwana, Ramaphosa’s adviser Marion Sparg, Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya, former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, former DA politician Grant Pascoe, Cosatu and the Western Cape ANC, among others.

The records further show that the campaign received post-Nasrec conference donations worth R14m from various business people, trusts and organisations between January and October last year.

These included: former Absa chief executive Maria Ramos, who donated R1m to the Ria Tenda Trust on October 25 last year; Johnny Copelyn, director of eNCA owner Hosken Consolidated Investments, who put in R2m in August last year; and Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke, who transferred R600 000 in two tranches in January and February last year.

Ramos was later appointed to the Public Investment Corporation board announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last month, after being initially tipped to become Eskom’s chief restructuring officer.

It has also emerged from the financial statements that other prominent businessmen donated large sums to the CR17 campaign ahead of the conference.

These included billionaire businessman Nicky Oppenheimer’s family, Oppenheimer Memorial Trust board member Bobby Godsell, former Imperial Holdings chief executive Mark Lamberti, financial services company Sygnia Ltd board member Andre Crawford-Brunt, Goldman Sachs Southern African chief executive Colin Coleman and Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa.

ANC top brass defended Ramaphosa this week, saying that the leaking of the campaign emails exposed nothing illegal, but was “a calculated manoeuvre to defocus and detract from the immediate task of socio-economic issues and dealing with the challenges of our economy”. EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was active on Twitter with several tweets on Sunday: Now we know why Maria Ramos was appointed to PIC Board regardless of being exposed for currency fixing.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took tweeted: What the #RamaphosaLeaks demonstrate is a conflicted President with ZERO integrity! Period!

He also took a dig at the ANC: How the path to power was paved with a billion Rand #RamaphosaLeaks If there was a sign of the degeneration of ANC; this is it.

Ever wonder about the silence of those Foundations that used to call press conferences on Gupta Capture? Where are ANC veterans or Integrity Committee?

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane also entered the fray, saying on Twitter: They said the Guptas captured the state, little did they know who paid the media to say that. A lot will unfold, for now let's watch.

They said the Guptas captured the state, little did they know who paid the media to say that. A lot will unfold, for now let's watch. #RamaphosaLeaks pic.twitter.com/zrCzQGfylM — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) August 11, 2019

