Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa would leave for a working visit to Equatorial Guinea late on Monday night, the presidency said in a statement. The visit would enable Ramaphosa and president Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea to "reflect on bilateral relations as well as issues of interest and concern on the continent and globally", said the statement.

In 2018, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea marked 25 years since the formalisation of diplomatic relations.

Bilateral cooperation had spanned health, trade, manufacturing, infrastructure, industrial as well as education and training.

Ramaphosa would hold discussions with Nguema on Tuesday. He would be accompanied by minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu and minister for state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Deputy president David Mabuza would be acting president for the duration of Ramaphosa’s visit, said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)