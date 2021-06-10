Ramaphosa lifts power generation licence threshold to reduce load shedding

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an increase in the licence threshold for people to generate power from 1MW to 100MW to lift the economy. Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that they were increasing the Nersa licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1MW to 100MW.

This comes after Eskom implemented load shedding in the past few days. Ramaphosa said they will boost the economy and enable the country to have energy security. He denied they were taking the bread from Eskom’s mouth, saying the power utility needed competition.

“Although some will argue we are taking bread out of Eskom’s mouth, no we are not,” said Ramaphosa. The country has been in the middle of load shedding during the past week as generation units continue to lose power. Ramaphosa said this was important to reduce the impact of load shedding.