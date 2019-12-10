Lieutenant-general Thabiso Collin Mokhosi, chief of the South African army. Photo: Defence Web.

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family and friends of Chief of the South African Army Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi, who died on Tuesday morning at Unitas Hospital following a short illness. Lieutenant General Mokhosi was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, allowing him to fill the post of Chief of the Army in October 2019.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the General Officer Commanding of Joint Operations Division.

"The President has said the passing of Lieutenant General Mokhosi is a heart wrenching loss to the South African National Defence Force as it comes at a time when his dedicated and exemplary service was needed most. The President has also extended his condolences to the South African Army and the Defence family as a whole," said the Presidency in a statement.

Lieutenant General Mokhosi completed his basic military training in 1985 in Angola. He later completed the ASC-6 course in operational logistics at ASC School in Bareilly, Italy in 1992 before returning to South Africa.