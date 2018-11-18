DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: Cindy Waxa/ ANA

Cape Town - Opposition party Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is set to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, requesting that he appoints an independent inquiry into the Bosasa scandal. "He must appoint an independent inquiry to investigate Bosasa’s enormous and likely corrupt influence on the government and the ANC. This inquiry should also determine whether the President lied to Parliament when he answered my question in the House about this payment," said Maimane in a statement.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday confirmed the R500 000 paid to his son, Andile Ramaphosa, by facilities management company African Global Operations (Bosasa) was a donation towards his ANC presidential campaign.

Maimane posed the question about the payment during a Q&A session in Parliament.

The DA calls for an inquiry to investigate the full extent of Bosasa’s influence on the government, the payments made by Bosasa to politicians or their families and the full involvement of the President and his family to this scandal.

"There can’t be double standards. President Ramaphosa has appointed independent inquiries to investigate corruption elsewhere. Now the same standard must apply to him and his family."