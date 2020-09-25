Ramaphosa, Nehawu agree to continue talks on Monday

Johannesburg – The government and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will continue engagement on a range of issues linked to collective bargaining and workplace conditions in the public sector.

This was the agreement on Friday at a meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the national office-bearers of the public-sector trade union.

The meeting followed the union’s submission of a memorandum to the president on, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, conditions of service more broadly and implementation of clause 3.3 of Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Resolution 1 of 2018, which deals with salary adjustments for the 2020/21 financial year, and which is currently the subject of litigation.

Ramaphosa chaired the meeting in which Nehawu was represented by the union’s president, Mzwandile Makwayiba, first deputy president Mike Shingange, second deputy president Nyameka Macanda, national treasurer Kgomotso Makhupola and general secretary Zola Saphetha.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, Minister for the Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla also participated in the meeting, which was characterised by a frank and cordial exchange of views and information.