Ramaphosa nominates Judge Mandisa Maya to be next Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to become the next Chief Justice. The term of office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo comes to an end in August after completing his 12-year tenure as a judge at the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa has called on leaders of political parties in Parliament to make submissions on the nomination of Judge Maya. Maya was appointed Deputy Chief Justice in September last year after she was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission. She was president of the Supreme Court of Appeal before she was appointed Deputy Chief Justice.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that Ramaphosa was nominating Maya to succeed Zondo as Chief Justice. “The position of chief justice will become vacant on August 31, 2024 when the term of office of Justice Raymond Zondo comes to an end. The chief justice was appointed as a justice of the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term, with effect from September 1, 2012. The chief justice will, therefore, complete his term as a justice of the Constitutional Court with effect from August 31, 2024. “President Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Deputy Chief Justice Maya to hold the office of Chief Justice,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.