President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted the report of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) into Phala Phala. The SARB had said in its report that Ramaphosa and Phala Phala were not legally entitled to the dollars for buffalo.

The report found that the transaction was not perfected as Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa did not receive the 20 buffalo. The SARB, the South African Revenue Service and the Public Protector all conducted investigations into Phala Phala after several parties lodged complaints. Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, but some of the political parties have said they are taking the report on judicial review.

Ramaphosa said on Monday he has noted the latest report by the SARB. “The presidency has noted the completion of the South African Reserve Bank Phala Phala investigation and the subsequent findings,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said this was a whitewash report by the reserve bank.