EFF leader Julius Malema File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Prretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his heartfelt condolences to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema following the death of Malema’s grandmother Koko Sarah Malema on Saturday morning. "The president’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Malema, his family, and his organisation as they take leave of a matriarch who had played a significant role in her family and in the life of Mr Malema in particular," the presidency said in a statement.

“This bereavement is felt more sorely because of the special relationship Mr Malema enjoyed with his grandmother. I too have fond memories of Koko Malema following an opportunity I had to speak to her when she was in hospital. It is my hope that Mr Malema will draw strength from his beloved grandmother’s values and her presence in his life,” Ramaphosa said.

Earlier, the African National Congress also offered its condolences to Malema. The ANC had learnt with sadness about the death of Koko Sarah Malema, the party said in a statement.

"The ANC joins many South Africans in conveying our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Malema family and the EFF. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during their moment of grief. It s unfortunate that this loss takes place while Mr Malema was intensely involved in leading his party in the election campaign. We wish him strength during this difficult and painful time," the ANC said.

In a statement earlier, the EFF said Koko Sarah had died at her home in Seshego, Polokwane in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

African News Agency (ANA)