Ramaphosa on Jacob Zuma parole – Fraser is entitled to make decision

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday revealed that he was not made aware of the decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma parole. Ramaphosa made the comments during his campaign trail at the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto.

He was flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other senior ANC officials. He said he was only brought abreast on the decision after head of prisons in the Department of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser received a report. Ramaphosa said Fraser was entitled to make the decision.

It is still not clear if Zuma is already out on parole or not. Meanwhile, disgruntled residents used Ramaphosa’s presence to voice out their frustrations over lack of service delivery, particularly the lack of electricity and that 27 years post democracy, many households in the area were still expected to fetch firewood and water from elsewhere to sustain their families. Some said they were not interested in Ramaphosa's visit, adding that they made countless requests for help with local ward councillors, to no avail.

“From Nomzamo, I have to go to someone’s house to charge my phone and keep my meat in the freezer. “But due to the lockdown, the SANDF has been very strict with our movements, particularly at night,” resident Ntombi Meji said. Meanwhile, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe who spoke alongside City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane, said the delegation was well received by the community of Nomzamo and that resident have been honest and raised issues frankly.

“The single biggest issue that is a challenge for the people of Soweto is electricity. “The MMC responsible for electricity here has confirmed that they are signing an MOU with Eskom by month end,” he said, adding afterwards there would be consultations to look at the historical electricity debt in the township. Ramaphosa was expected to visit other areas in the township.