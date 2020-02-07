President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that his government did not agree with plans to cut some of struggling South African Airways' (SAA) domestic routes at the end of the month. State-owned SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and is fighting for its survival.

Specialists appointed to try to rescue SAA said on Thursday that SAA would cease flights to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from February 29 as part of efforts to conserve cash and make the airline more attractive to potential equity partners.

SAA flights to Cape Town will continue on a reduced basis, the specialists said.

"We are not in agreement with what the rescue practitioners have come up with, that domestic flights should be cancelled. We want to find out what the rationale is," Ramaphosa said in comments broadcast on state television channel SABC.