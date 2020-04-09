Ramaphosa pleased with SA's efforts against Covid-19 spread

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed satisfaction with how SA has beefed up the fight against sporadic spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic throughout the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his visit to the Covid-19 Information Centre at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria, which has been set up to gather data, monitor and track the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Ramaphosa said he was impressed to see how the facility enabled the government to look at the entire country and see how it could get data and information about the incidents of infection.

He hailed Vodacom for its donation of 20 000 mobile phones for field workers who have been deployed to track, trace, screen and test people across provinces for the global pandemic, which had infected 1845 people and killed 18 people by Wednesday.

The mobile phones would also be used to transfer the data from the field workers on the ground to the Covid-19 Information Centre in real time.