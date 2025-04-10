Ramaphosa praises visible policing in Joburg during late-night visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the effectiveness of visible policing in Johannesburg, noting a marked sense of safety during a recent late-night surprise visit through the city. His remarks come despite Johannesburg’s persistent ranking among the most dangerous cities both nationally and across the African continent, raising questions about the broader impact of policing efforts beyond isolated observations.

Addressing the national police summit on Tuesday at Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa applauded the metropolitan police and the national police for their visibility in the Johannesburg CBD. Last month, Ramaphosa paid a surprise visit to the city, where he found law enforcement officers on the ground at night in the city. “I visited Joburg one night and found the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) was patrolling the city most impressively…

“I realised that for us to have safe cities we need the presence of the police to put off criminality,” he said. The summit, themed 'Efficiency in Action: Optimising South Africa's Policing Potential,' aimed to address the country's high crime rates by critically evaluating existing policing strategies and driving innovation to enhance law enforcement effectiveness. Last month, Ramaphosa visited the city for a proper council sitting in Braamfontein where he met local government leaders to address complaints from residents.

Some of the complaints included lack of service delivery, water and electricity shortages, crime, highjacked buildings, lawlessness, and corruption in the city. Addressing the council, Ramaphosa expressed disappointment over the bad state of Johannesburg, particularly when he attended a G20 meeting in Nasrec, Soweto. He also noted that when he drove to his hometown, Chiawelo in Soweto, he was plunged into darkness and potholes.

“It was the other day when I was going to Chiawelo in Soweto, and I drove through the city and the township, and it was like driving through a dark city. “I longed to see the beautiful tours of my city through streetlights, but there were none,” he said.



He also offered a presidential intervention to help the Johannesburg Metro reclaim its status. The metro is grappling with persistent issues such as leaking sewer systems, uncollected waste, water throttling, and frequent power cuts, which have become a daily reality for residents across the province. Despite these challenges, little has been done to address the problems.