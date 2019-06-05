Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to fix South Africa's struggling state-owned businesses after he met with top officials from the entities.



The meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday came after Eskom Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe and his counterpart at SAA Vuyani Jarana both quit their positions in less than a month.





Ramaphosa, who chairs the coordinating council on SOEs, said he understood the frustrations experienced by top level executives at the entities.





“This engagement has raised several critical areas that limit the ability of SOCs to drive growth and development. These range from inadequate capitalisation and poor governance to outdated legislation and political interference. As government, we are committed to work with the leadership of SOCs (State-Owned Companies) and stakeholders,” said Ramaphosa.





President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the executive leadership of selected Schedule 2 and Schedule 3 state-owned companies at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS





The meeting was called to engage state-owned companies, as critical drivers of the South African economy, on the role they are expected to play to give expression to government’s vision of renewal, growth and shared prosperity. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Several SOEs are facing serious financial challenges, with SAA owing creditors billions of rands and Eskom sitting on a debt of more than R420 billion.





The National Treasury has in the past pumped billions of rands in bailouts into some of the embattled State-Owned Entities.





President Ramaphosa said the government will work with entities to ensure they remained financially viable.



