Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to fix South Africa's struggling state-owned businesses after he met with top officials from the entities.
The meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday came after Eskom Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe and his counterpart at SAA Vuyani Jarana both quit their positions in less than a month.
Ramaphosa, who chairs the coordinating council on SOEs, said he understood the frustrations experienced by top level executives at the entities.
“This engagement has raised several critical areas that limit the ability of SOCs to drive growth and development. These range from inadequate capitalisation and poor governance to outdated legislation and political interference. As government, we are committed to work with the leadership of SOCs (State-Owned Companies) and stakeholders,” said Ramaphosa.
Several SOEs are facing serious financial challenges, with SAA owing creditors billions of rands and Eskom sitting on a debt of more than R420 billion.
The National Treasury has in the past pumped billions of rands in bailouts into some of the embattled State-Owned Entities.
President Ramaphosa said the government will work with entities to ensure they remained financially viable.
Political Bureau