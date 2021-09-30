Ramaphosa receives nominations, calls for public participation in chief justice appointment

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa says he has received a few names before the appointment of the new chief justice. The president has also called on the public to nominate prospective candidates.

This process comes as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will be vacating his position on October 11. The panel includes former judge of the International Court of Justice and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay, who will act as chairperson of the panel; Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola; former minister of justice Jeff Radebe; former public protector Adv. Thuli Madonsela; chair of the South African National AIDS Council Mmapaseka Steve Letsike and Professor of Law at Howard University School of Law, Professor Ziyad Motala. The inclusion of the public in the nomination process of a chief justice is a first for the country since the dawn of democracy as this decision was previously made by the president after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leader of parties represented in the National Assembly.

In 2018, Ramaphosa appointed a similar advisory panel to help him with the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Advocate Shamila Batohi was successful in this process. Once nominations have been submitted for the position of chief justice, the panel will shortlist between three and five candidates. During a briefing at Luthuli House, Ramaphosa was questioned on why he doesn’t do the appointment himself as he is head of state.

The president defended his decision and referenced the 2018 appointment process of a new NDPP. “I chose a panel, they interviewed, and they gave me names … then I appointed. “The appointment of the chief justice is done by the president but in doing so I have to follow a particular process.” Ramaphosa said shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) then he will make the appointment.

"I have not outsourced that. I have not outsourced anything. I've in-sourced the process of selection. "As it stands now we have a few names that have come forward which will be published," Ramaphosa said.