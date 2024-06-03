Ramaphosa remains, ministers employed - for - now until a new government is sworn in - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Cyril Ramaphosa will remain as President and ministers’ jobs are safe - for now - until a new government is formed and the president is elected by Members of Parliament, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. “There’s going to be a parliamentary process that swears in MPs and then elect a president. The system is determined by the Chief Justice,” she said.

Ntshavheni explained that some ministers will likely be unemployed when a new elected president announces his or her cabinet. She was responding to the nitty-gritty of 79 ministers having to now find new jobs. This is as the sixth administration is coming to an end, making way for the seventh one. South Africans cast their votes last Wednesday, May 29 in a bid for a new government that would elevate their lives.

In this election, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) suffered a major defeat since winning the first democratic elections 30 years ago. The ANC obtained 40.18% support, failing to reach at least 50% support to retain absolute power in the country. This automatically forces the party to go into a coalition government with opposition parties to form a new set-up.

This includes either the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In the mix, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula made it clear that they were willing to negotiate with others, but only if Ramaphosa remained the president. Mbalula said those parties who had such conditions should “forget about it”.

“Cyril is a no-go area. You come to us with that demand, forget. “Ramaphosa must resign? Why did he stand as a president? These are bad times. “When we agreed at (the ANC Elective Conference in) Nasrec, it even meant for occasions like this. You don't run away,” he said.

On Sunday night, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declared the election results free and fair at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand. By law, the first sitting of the National Assembly must occur no more than 14 days after election results are declared. Ntshavheni further said that the ANC’s focus should be on restoring and rebuilding the ANC from the electoral outcomes and also prepare for the local government elections.