Cape Town-180314 President Cyril Ramaphosa during the question and answer by the president in Parliament. FILE PHOTO: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa departed for London on Monday, to lead a South African Delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018), the Presidency said.

The CHOGM 2018 is themed: “Towards a Common Future” and will take place between April 19 and 20.

The Presidency said that the meeting of Heads of Government segment would be preceded by a Pre-CHOGM Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting on April 17 to 18.

"CHOGM 2018 will provide Heads of Government with an opportunity to discuss common international challenges facing the membership, including weak global trade and investment flows; 21st century security threats; increasing the resilience of small and vulnerable states facing climate change (especially its impact on oceans); and advancing the Commonwealth’s shared values and democracy, good governance and inclusivity as set out in the Commonwealth Charter," the Presidency said.

The Commonwealth consists of 53 members which include 19 African members; seven Asian members; 13 members from the Caribbean and the Americas; three members from Europe; and 11 members from the Pacific. They meet every two years to discuss issues affecting both the Commonwealth members and the international community in general.

The Presidency said the Heads of Government are expected to adopt an Outcome Document after the meeting, which would cover a wide range of issues which will serve as a programme of action for the organisation in the next two years.

"For South Africa, the CHOGM 2018 is an opportunity for the marketing and promotion of South Africa as an investment destination. President Ramaphosa will utilise the opportunity to engage with major investors and business leaders based in the United Kingdom. The President will thus extend an invitation to leading investors and leaders of business to attend the Investment Summit scheduled for later this year," the Presidency said.

"While in London, President Ramaphosa will pay a courtesy call on Her Majesty the Queen, hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, deliver keynote addresses at the Commonwealth Business Forum banquets, attend CHOGM opening and closing sessions and participate in a number of executive and retreat sessions."

Ramaphosa is expected to return to South Africa on Friday.

African News Agency/ANA