Ramaphosa salutes UDF for championing human struggles against apartheid regime

President Cyril Ramaphosa, has called on the people of South Africa to carry on the legacy of the United Freedom Front (UDF) of “Active Citizenry for Change and Accountability” which has become a national symbol of solidarity and unity. He made the remarks at the UDF 40th anniversary celebration at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was among those who participated in this high-level event alongside two former presidents, Thabo Mbeki, and Kgalema Motlanthe, struggle stalwart Sophie de Bruyn, and Popo Molefe, who attended the anniversary. During his address, he saluted the UDF for their efforts against the apartheid regime and its crimes, brutality, and policies that were imposed on the people of South Africa. He said the UDF represented many organisations across the country and united all races in action, streets, factories, churches, schools, and universities.

“The mandate was clear, it was build up, empower people, promote personal agencies, and encourage people to play an active role in their communities,” he said. He said that defining the UDF as a mass protest movement would be a half story. “Lessons we can learn from the UDF, can not be confined to people taking to the streets,” he said. He added that the culture of community engagement and activism was perfected during the UDF era.