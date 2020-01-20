Durban - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the party had agreed to look at rationalising and consolidating the country's more than 740 state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
He said the governing party and its alliance partners, such as the South African Communist Party, had agreed to take a pragmatic view of the country’s SOEs by divesting in some and investing in others.
Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address at the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla at St. Georges Hotel in Irene, Tshwane.
Without going into specifics, he said the ANC would be guided by its policy document - Ready to Govern - which stated that the “balance of evidence should continue to guide our structuring and restructuring and whether to increase or reduce public ownership in order to advance our economic programme”.
“We must examine the institutional design that should continue to support SOEs and their developmental mandates and there should be greater and more effective attention of operational efficiency, integrity and functionality of our SOEs, and ensuring that people who are fit for purpose are appointed to various positions,” said Ramaphosa.