Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 24, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ramaphosa says ANC will not go into coalitions for spoils of office

South Africa - Cape Town - 30 March 2023 - President Cyril Ramaphosa responding to questions submitted by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the Social Relief Grant, the impact of load shedding on service delivery, greylisting of South Africa by the international Financial Action Task Force and the configuration of the National Executive at the NCOP Chamber, Parliament.. Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Cape Town - 30 March 2023 - President Cyril Ramaphosa responding to questions submitted by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the Social Relief Grant, the impact of load shedding on service delivery, greylisting of South Africa by the international Financial Action Task Force and the configuration of the National Executive at the NCOP Chamber, Parliament.. Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 47m ago

Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that they will not get into coalitions for the sake of sharing the spoils of political office.

The NEC met at the weekend where it adopted a framework on coalitions.

Ramaphosa said on Monday, after the NEC ended its four-day meeting, that they were concerned about instability at local government level.

Gauteng metros have changed mayors several times since the 2021 elections.

More on this

There were also hung councils in other provinces where there was instability.

Ramaphosa said the NEC agreed that a framework was needed to stop the chaos in municipalities, which affected service delivery.

He said the ANC must not go into coalitions at all costs.

If they need to go into opposition, the ANC must be able to do it and be effective in benches.

The ANC was, however, not working on a plan for coalitions next year.

It was working on securing victory, he said.

Opposition parties have been saying the ANC will go below 50%, but Ramaphosa said they would work to get an outright majority in the national and provincial polls.

“The ANC cannot participate in a coalition which is simply about the sharing of the spoils of office,” said Ramaphosa.

“Where we have performed badly in elections as the ANC we should be principled enough to go into opposition to build anew rather than be part of a coalition government that undermines the foundational principles and values of both the ANC and the Constitution of the Republic,” he said.

The ANC has now adopted the framework of managing coalitions to avoid the chaos and instability that has left many municipalities dysfunctional.

Ramaphosa said the framework was intended to create the level of stability in all municipalities across the country.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

political campaignsANCDAEFFGautengMunicipal ElectionsMunicipalities

Share

Recent stories by:

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi