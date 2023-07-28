Ramaphosa says deployment of army to quell torching of trucks will cost R105 million

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed more than 1,700 soldiers in the country to stem the wave of torching of trucks. Ramaphosa said the government will spent more than R105 million for the operation.

The soldiers were deployed from July 12 to August 14. Five people were arrested for burning more than 21 trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. One of the suspects was caught on camera when he stopped the truck in Mpumalanga and burnt it.

The damage is estimated at hundreds of thousands of rands. The torching of trucks forced the government to deploy the army in hotspots. In his letter to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo on Friday, Ramaphosa said the deployment of members of the South African National Defence Force was to maintain law and order in South Africa.

He said the soldiers will work with the police in the operation. “The employment of 1,720 members of the SANDF is intended to stop the ongoing attacks and the burning of the trucks along the main supply routes in the Republic of South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State provinces. “This employment is authorised in accordance with the provision of section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996. The employment is for the period July 12, 2023 to August 14, 2023. The expenditure expected to be incurred for this employment is R105,977,126,” said Ramaphosa.

When the July unrest happened two years ago, the government brought in the army to stabilise the country. The government has also deployed a number of soldiers at Eskom. This was after load shedding intensified and there were allegations of sabotage at the power stations in Mpumalanga. When the torching of trucks started, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they knew the instigators and where they lived.