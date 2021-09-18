Ramaphosa says he is fighting corruption amid survey that says corruption has spiked

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is cracking down on corruption with law enforcement agencies now investigating more graft cases. Ramaphosa’s statement comes after a report by Afribarometer found that corruption was more rife now.

In a survey of 1 600 adult South Africans it was found that 64% of them said corruption has increased in the past year. Most of the people also said the government was unable to contain corruption. The survey found government departments were corrupt with officials and politicians involved.

But Ramaphosa said since he took over office in 2018 he has set up institutions to deal with corruption allegations across the state. He said institutions that were weakened were restored. There were more cases that were coming before the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies.

The public was more aware of corruption because the cases were investigated. “While there is much more work that needs to be done to fight corruption, particularly the kind of corruption that impacts directly on people’s lives, there is clear evidence that after years of impunity progress is being made in bringing those responsible to account. “Just as importantly, there is real progress in strengthening the institutions responsible for fighting corruption and other public bodies that have been badly damaged by corruption,” said Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.