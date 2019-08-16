File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out on the Marikana tragedy to mark seven years since the event happened, saying this should never happen again. Ramaphosa, who is on a state visit to Tanzania, on Friday took to Twitter and said the country must remember those who fell in Marikana on this day seven years ago.

“The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy. Today we remember our 44 compatriots who lost their lives in Marikana seven years ago this week. Never again can we allow such a tragedy to befall our nation,” said Ramaphosa.

The president has previously been criticised over what happened in Marikana.

In a statement earlier the government said he was willing to visit Marikana.

Other parties and some of the people have urged him to visit Marikana.

The government was caught in a wrangle with families of the victims over compensation for the tragic events.

The families want R2 million compensation, but the government has offered less then that amount.

The lawyers representing the families said the state has offered R500 000 for each family, but they believe the settlement was low.

Political Bureau